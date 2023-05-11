LCBS President speaks to community about county’s progress

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Overall, things are looking up in Lowndes County. That was the word from the president of the Board of Supervisors.

Trip Hairston spoke to business and community leaders at Lion Hills Thursday afternoon about the county’s progress.

The county has landed what is being touted as the state’s largest economic development deal with the agreement to build the Aluminum Dynamics plant in the industrial park.

Hairston also allowed that there are a few growing pains.

With ADI moving in that means the county needs to find new land to prepare for the next big project, and preparations for building the new plant have put a kink in some of the county’s regular work.

“It’s kind of funny, the progress out there in the Industrial Park has a little bit delayed some of our paving this Summer, but they’re going to get started here in the next few weeks. I would have liked to have seen them already start with the road plan and paving, but they haven’t, and mainly because the asphalt is being used to help with the industry right now,” said Hairston.

Hairston also said construction should be complete on the county’s Sportsplex by the end of the Summer.

