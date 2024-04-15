LCBS renews contract with Golden Triangle Development LINK

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That old saying could be used to describe Lowndes County’s relationship with the Golden Triangle Development LINK.

Supervisors voted to renew the county’s contract with the economic development powerhouse.

They also agreed to increase the county’s annual contribution to $500,000 a year.

LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins made his presentation to the board, and Supervisors went ahead with a vote.

The LINK – Lowndes County partnership has proven to be profitable with companies like Steel Dynamics and Paccar choosing to locate in the county.

And with Aluminum Dynamics in the works and the CINCO Megasite on the market, county leaders said they’re willing to invest to keep things growing.

“It’s almost immeasurable, the things that have been brought here in the last 10 years. You’re talking about the second-largest economic development project in the state, ever, being announced here just last year. And, so we’re very thankful for that. We’re very optimistic for the future, and this is not a payment for anything that’s been done in the past. This is an investment in our future,” said Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston.

Higgins will also be approaching Supervisors in Clay and Oktibbeha counties in the coming weeks to secure their contract renewals with the LINK.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X