LCBS vote to pass resolution honoring Judges Lee Howard, Lee Coleman

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Accolades continue to pour in for a pair of retiring circuit judges.

Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted to pass a resolution honoring 16th Judicial District Circuit Court Judges Lee Howard and Lee Coleman for their service.

Both Howard and Coleman are retiring from the bench this year.

Lee Howard has been a judge for 30 years. Coleman spent just over a decade on the bench.

Judge Howard’s son Jay Howard will be replacing him in Place Two. A run-off election is being held to decide who will replace Judge Coleman in Place Three.

Supervisors will present the resolution to the two men at a later date.

