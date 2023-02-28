LCBS votes to hold public meeting before deciding to ban ZAZA

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A county-wide ban on the sale, possession, and use of tianeptine is on hold in Lowndes County, at least until Supervisors hear from the public.

Commonly marketed under the name ZAZA and referred to as “gas station heroin” by critics, the unregulated drug is sold as a dietary supplement in gas stations and convenience stores.

ZAZA has been linked to numerous recent overdoses. The drug can produce a high and attaches to opioid receptors in the brain.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins has been lobbying the Board of Supervisors for a county-wide ban.

The Board voted to hold a public meeting before deciding the matter.

The meeting will be held Monday, April 3 at 9:15 at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

The Columbus City Council passed a ban on ZAZA in the city limits at its last meeting.

A bill proposing a statewide ban, like those in Alabama and Tennessee, is working its way through the Mississippi Legislature.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter