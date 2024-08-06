LCBS wants to update soccer complex agreement with Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The changing landscape of the local soccer scene is prompting a change on the pitch at the Roger Short Soccer Complex.

An interlocal agreement between Lowndes County, which owns the complex, and the city of Columbus has been in play since 2017.

It was amended in 2019, but since then there have been changes on both the Board of Supervisors and the Columbus City Council.

There have also been changes in the soccer community with new organizations taking the field.

Supervisors voted to get the ball rolling on a new agreement with the city to accommodate all the players.

Board President Trip Hairston said the soccer complex is providing a kick to the local economy, and leaders want to keep that going.

“The soccer tournaments mean a lot to our community. If you look at the restaurants and the hotels, and all the economic activity; it’s not economic development, but it’s economic activity, that goes around having those tournaments here, we want nothing that would change that,” said Hairston.

Under the current agreement, the city of Columbus uses the fields without paying any fees.

