LCBS works to ease traffic jams around port, industrial park

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is working to ease some growing pains at the county’s port.

The pick-up in construction around the port and at the industrial park is causing a few traffic jams, especially early in the day as trucks load and unload material.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead to county work crews to drag ditches, set up a culvert, and set up a roadbed for an access road.

LSI, who leases the property from the county, will provide materials and do the work to build the road.

The access road will create a loop, where drivers can load or unload and move on without impeding other traffic.

It will improve access and safety at a minimum cost to the county.

“You’re not talking about a whole lot of time and effort with it, and really anything more than a motor grader and some other equipment. I would say probably a day’s worth of work out there with a small crew that could do it. And so again, this improves the Lowndes County property that we own at the port, but it’s one of the things that’s necessary for safety and maintenance of the road,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

Having the access road is also expected to extend the life of the current road by cutting down traffic flow and stop-and-go truck traffic that can cause more wear and tear on the roadbed.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X