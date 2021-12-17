LCIDA board member honored with lasting tribute

Building named in honor of former LCIDA Board President Thomas Lee

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority honors a longtime board member with a lasting tribute.

Thomas Lee, who recently served as president of the development authority board, decided to leave at the end of this term.

On Thursday, the group presented him with one last honor.

The water treatment plant at the Industrial Park now bears his name.

Lee has been instrumental in helping land some big employers in the county, including Paccar.

But he sees his role as developing opportunities that will help the county grow by encouraging its young people to stay close to home.

“Try to achieve some goals without leaving the area. And that was my main function. That you don’t have to leave Columbus – Lowndes County – clay County – or Mississippi as a whole. There are opportunities here.”

While Lee may be leaving the development authority board, he was quick to point out he’s not retiring.

He owns successful funeral homes in Columbus and Macon.