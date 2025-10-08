LCSD discusses its state accountability ratings

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI is continuing coverage on the school and district accountability grades for the 2024-2025 school year.

Statewide, there was a decrease in schools and districts earning a “C” or higher.

For the 7th year in a row, the Lowndes County School District earned an “A” rating.

There was a big success in Caledonia High School, placing 13th in the state for accountability ratings.

“Our goal always is to be an ‘A.’ We’ve been an ‘A’ now for four straight years, I think we’ve been in the top 20 for 4 straight years, and our goal is to do the same next year,” Caledonia High School Principal Gregory Elliott.

New Hope High School and Caledonia Elementary School also received “A” ratings.

Superintendent Dr. Sam Allison said accountability is a big part of what they do, but there is so much more.

“We’re very proud of the schools that achieved ‘A’ ratings, but every year, by the time we get that rating, we’re deep into the next year,” Allison said. “Of course, we get those results way back in the summer, so we’ve kind of been there, done that. How can we be better? So, we’re proud to maintain the ‘A’ rating. I think it’s a reflection of the whole district and the teachers, students, and parents, and a good indication that we’re moving in the right direction.”

West Lowndes High School maintained its “C” and made gains in some scores, but New Hope Middle School and West Lowndes Elementary lost ground compared to the previous year. New Hope Middle dropped from a B to a C, and West Lowndes Elementary dropped from a B to an F.

“They didn’t perform where they usually perform because of their small numbers and the drops they had, and the growth that I mentioned earlier, that’s where they fell. They will work to improve, and I have no doubt they’ll be better,” Allison said.

While the district had drops in scores in some places, Allison said they addressed those immediately to see what they could do differently.

“It’s more than about a test, a test is used to get that. It’s about the process we get to before we take that test,” Allison said. “We want to make sure that our instruction throughout the year prepares our students for what’s next. Some of that can be measured on a test at the end of the year, some of that can’t. But at the end of the day, we’re looking at all processes and saying, ‘okay, how are we making sure our kids can read, comprehend, do math, and even the life skills that go with that, even though that’s not on the test, those are also things that we look at.'”

Allison says he believes, at the end of the day, they are better all around, even in the places where scores dropped. And the accountability ratings are just one piece of the puzzle.

“The schools that dropped, they’re working to not only improve because of an accountability rating, but to improve to make sure that we’re doing what needs to be done for students to prepare them for what’s next in life. So, you take it, it’s important, but there are so many pieces to the puzzle. There’s just a lot of pieces to success for students and for schools,” Allison said.

The state test will be changing next year. U.S. history will no longer be on the test.

Allison said the Lowndes County School District will look at the best way to prepare its students for what’s to come, especially for the ACT and WorkKeys tests for college and career paths.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.