LCSO and Community Benefit Committee host turkey giveaway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

That’s why the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Community Benefit Committee to sponsor a free turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 23.

The goal is to provide a quality meal to those in need this Thanksgiving.

This is the fifth year in a row they have been able to provide turkeys for citizens.

Right now, about 1,200 turkeys have been donated and the goal this year is 2,000 turkeys.

They will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis to Lowndes County residents.

Identification will be required.

The giveaway will be at the BankFirst Yards Sportsplex on Frontage Road in Columbus.

Donations of turkeys can s be made by dropping them off at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office until Friday, November 22.

