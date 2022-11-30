LCSO asks people to avoid damaged areas where they do not live

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling the area hardest hit by Tuesday night’s tornado.

They are also asking that people who don’t live in the area steer clear of it for the time being.

There are still some serious hazards around, such as downed lines, possible gas leaks, as well as tree and household debris.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins is discouraging sightseers and is asking that non-residents avoid the area until those hazards are clear and the damage is assessed.

His deputies will also be looking out for anyone trying to take advantage of the conditions.

“We’ll have deputies out in the area watching the area to make sure we don’t have anybody just walking up and down the road looting and picking up items that have been strewn through the area. We’re asking people not to be in the area after dark,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

A command center has been set up at the Cal-Steens Road Fire Department to coordinate clean-up efforts with the Sheriff’s Office and the Road Department.

