LCSO & Community Benefit Committee team up for annual haunted house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Fairgrounds will turn into another fright fest at the end of October. It’s time for this year’s haunted house. Each year the funds raised from the haunted house, help buy gifts for children in the foster care system, for Christmas.

Volunteers recently gathered to start gearing up for the frights. The event will run October 28th-31st. The haunted house is put on by the Community Benefit Committee, this year, in partnership with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. WCBI is also a proud sponsor.

This year’s theme is “The Purge.” Another volunteer meeting is happening next week at the Columbus Fairgrounds.

Those interested in volunteering need to show up there at 6 p.m. on the 18th.

This year's theme is "The Purge."

