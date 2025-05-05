LCSO investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the New Hope Community.

Detectives are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Store in New Hope.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 10:33 p.m., when a male suspect entered the store, on 2910 Tabernacle Road, and brandished a handgun at an employee.

As the employee was closing the store for the night, a masked person approached her while she was locking the door.

The suspect held her at gunpoint and forced her to unlock the door and let him in.

He struck her in the head multiple times.

The suspect then made her unlock the safe so he could steal the money inside.

After stealing the money, he fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

During the incident, the suspect took the employee’s phone, leaving her unable to call 911.

Officials describe the suspect as wearing dark clothing and a face mask.

He left the employee’s phone behind before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are urging residents to check any security cameras or recording devices they may have that could help in the investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.