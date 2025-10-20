LCSO is investigating a Friday night shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On Friday night, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by medical personnel at Noxubee General Hospital about a gunshot victim who had arrived for treatment.

Deputies responded to the hospital and spoke with a witness, who reported that the shooting happened on Main Street in Crawford near Tina’s.

The witness told deputies, a black Honda or Hyundai drove by, and a black male was seen hanging out of the vehicle’s window, firing into a crowd of people.

The witness also told deputies that she and the 48-year-old victim then drove to 60 Farmers Market Road in Crawford.

When she realized the victim had been shot, transported him to Noxubee General Hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 60 Farmers Market Road and found one shell casing, which was collected as evidence.

Deputies also saw blood and a towel in the front yard of the home.

Based on preliminary findings, the incident appears to have happened at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, is encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or use the P3-Tips app.

You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip to Crime Stoppers, and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

