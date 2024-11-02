LCSO K9 officer will receive new vest through charitable donation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A K9 officer with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will receive a new vest through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Gero is getting a bullet and stab protective vest which will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

His new vest should arrive within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) established in 2009, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The organization has provided over 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

