LCSO makes arrest for possession of illegal machine gun conversion devices

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cooperation between local and federal agencies has led to an arrest and the recovery of illegal firearms devices in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with Tupelo Police, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, ATF, and Homeland Security, searched a home in the Auburn community.

Investigators say they recovered illegal machinegun conversion devices, commonly known as auto sears or Glock switches, and arrested Kabriyen Clark.

Clark now faces multiple state charges related to possession and conspiracy.

“And you will see that many times it’s devices like this right here that have been put on weapons that create chaos and a lot of fatalities in gun violence that we see today,” Lee Co. Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“The Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team and the Lee County SWAT Team integrated into one team, and were extremely effective and performed flawlessly. We prepared for multiple contingencies, because this operation could have gone one of many ways. A lot of planning went into place, and we had to remain flexible, and we had to adjust on the fly due to circumstances outside our control, and I just could not be any prouder of that combined unit than I am with how they performed last week,” said Tupelo Chief John Quaka.

Clark’s bond was set at $50,000 on the state charges.

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