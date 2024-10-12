LCSO makes arrest in connection to a series of burglaries

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is arrested in connection to a series of burglaries in Lowndes County.

45-year-old Brent Lane Spencer is facing multiple charges and has allegedly been on the run for several months.

On July 6 and July 7, several businesses were broken into in the Caledonia and Steens area of Lowndes County, and the suspect reportedly stole cash.

Detectives were able to identify Spencer as the suspect from the security video.

Deputies tried to arrest Spencer from his home, but he ran.

On Thursday, October 10th, Spencer was found and arrested at his home on Spivey Road in Columbus.

Spencer was currently on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will now face three charges of burglary of a business and charges of probation violation.

Spencer is at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center where he has a total bond of $30,000.

If you have any additional information on this case, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X