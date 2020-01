LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County investigators are asking for your help finding a wanted man.

Deputies want to question 18-year-old Austin Hines for his possible involvement in at least two felony stolen property cases.

Investigators have been searching for Hines.

Now, they hope someone will come forward with information to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

A reward is possible for any information leading to his arrest and conviction.