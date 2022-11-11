LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up.

This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges were filed.

The sheriff described most of the suspects as “career offenders.”

Agents on seized marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and firearms in the bust.

