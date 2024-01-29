LCSO warns of scammers claiming to be law enforcement

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department wants you to be aware of a scam that is impacting the area.

Telephone scammers are falsely claiming to be law enforcement and have called several residents in Lowndes County.

The scammers have used false claims of outstanding warrants in attempts to trick people into making electronic payments or providing credit card information.

The scammer claims that a warrant had been issued for the person’s arrest by Judge Dorothy Colom, who is now retired and no longer serving, for failure to appear in court.

They then request payment to avoid being taken to jail.

The scammer placed the call from a local number that was spoofed and gave the name of Sgt. Kristopher Taylor and even included a fake badge number of 4775.

They then instruct the person to go get a pre-loaded debit card to use as payment. The scammer also knows the personal information of the victims.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office does not make calls of this nature and does not have an employee named Kristopher Taylor.

If you receive a call like this, please do not give out personal information over the phone and contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 662-328-6788.

