Lee County Sheriff warns public of phone scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A warning from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office about a scam going around.

Investigators say the unknown suspects are calling people and telling them a warrant is out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

- Advertisement -

The suspects are asking for you to get Green Dot Money Cards and for your information to pay a fine.

Investigators say real officers names are being used.

The sheriffs office says if you get a call like this or any other type of scam related call, call police.