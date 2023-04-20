Leaders in Amory cancel city-wide curfew restriction

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a month after imposing a curfew, the city of Amory has lifted the restriction.

Town leaders put the curfew in place the day after that devastating EF3 tornado swept through, leaving piles of debris.

The city and property owners have spent the last few weeks clearing debris from the roads.

The police department lifted the curfew on Wednesday, citing the progress on the clean-up efforts.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter