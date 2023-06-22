Leaders of Town and Tower welcome the Tarmac to discuss growth

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Military recruitment is at an all-time low.

The Air and Space Force Association Symposium projects about a 10% shortfall this year in the active Air Force.

The Commander of Columbus Air Force Base joined Columbus City Leaders and MUW administrators to discuss recruitment and growth.

Just like MUW relies on recruitment for students, Columbus Air Force Base relies on recruitment for its personnel and pilot trainees.

The leaders of the Town and Tower also welcomed the Tarmac for discussions on how the groups can work together to grow all three.

“I have the best experiences at an Air Force base when I have a good relationship with the community,” Colonel Justin Grieves said.

And a good relationship is something that the 14th Flying Training Wing Commander says helps with long-term solutions like recruiting.

“Awareness goes a long way, just understanding that there is an air force base out there and we are normal people doing great things we enjoy serving. I think that goes a long way,” Grieves said.

And as another generation gears up to enter the workforce, Grieves said the Air Force wants to utilize what students know well to enhance their skills.

“We are trying to leverage the phones, the pads, the technology, and the way the younger generation learns to get after making them better airmen,” Grieves said.

Grieves wanted to remind community members that industry outside the Air Force is mutually beneficial.

“There are ways to serve outside the uniform; we have contract maintenance teams that support what we are doing every day to create pilots for America,” Grieves said.

He said the Columbus Air Force Base is gearing up for a new flying simulator to help train incoming recruits this fall.

