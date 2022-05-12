Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades received A grades in Tupelo and Amory

TUPELO AND AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services’ hospitals in Tupelo and Amory are recognized by a national safety organization.

The Tupelo and Amory locations recently received an “A” from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades.

Grades reflect the hospital’s efforts to protect patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

Leapfrog is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns grades to hospitals.

It uses performance measures to grade the facilities.