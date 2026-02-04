Learning lessons of the past to improve the future

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A group in Columbus is working to make sure today’s generation doesn’t forget yesterday’s lessons and struggles.

The Sim Scott Seniors held their annual Black History Awareness program this morning at Sim Scott Park.

Organizers say this is an important time to reflect on the past in order to enhance what we’re doing in the present, so we can preserve the gains that have been made for the future.

Recent efforts to alter and even remove mentions of the contributions of African Americans to the country’s history have the generation who lived through the Civil Rights struggles reinforcing the message and history to the current generation.

“There were those in the past who were trailblazers, who were out there in the forefront, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, who made great sacrifices, and that today, there will be some of us who will make a decision to stand up and to be bold and courageous and do whatever it takes to make a difference in our society.”

The Sim Scott Seniors meet at the Sim Scott Community Center Tuesday mornings from 10 to noon.