Learning the basics: Training heats up for new firefighters in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are heating up in Starkville with firefighter training underway.

At Fire Station 3, training firefighters are learning the basics. Tuesday, they learned how to repel off buildings.

This is what it takes to train with the Starkville Fire Department.

10 newly-hired firefighters were learning the ropes of repelling Tuesday.

“We are doing search and rescue stuff, hose advancement stuff. Today, we are working on repelling off both of these towers,” said Jake Vargo, firefighter.

But this is just part of what they do to get ready to respond to an emergency. Over the past few weeks, they have participated in several training sessions. Some are lectures. Others put their physical strength to the test.

“We’ve been going over skills, reading through books and stuff, doing forcible entry, breaking down doors, breaking through walls. It’s a great time. We are working really hard all the time and we are doing it together,” said Vargo.

And they have to be able to dress for the job and do it quickly. One training session involved dressing in all of their gear and breathing masks in under two minutes. They also climbed the bleachers at Starkville High School in full gear with their fellow trainees on their backs.

Training Chief Brian Arnett said while the classroom work is important, the physical experiences add some variety to the training.

“It is kind of a break from PowerPoint and a break from PT and they get to come out and play. We’re working on basic ropes and knots and how to repel. Later today, we will be hoisting tools up and down this tower. So, it is a fun day for them,” said Arnett.

The training will continue over the next few weeks.

