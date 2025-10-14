LeBonheur provides compassionate care for children across the region

“They basically all needed a procedure when they were born,” Hanible said.

LeBonheur was the only hospital that could provide the needed procedure. And Hanible is not only thankful for the hospital, but also for its outpatient clinic in Tupelo.

“Without them, we would have had to travel even further than Memphis. We didn’t know they had this clinic here, and when we found out, we were able to use them after the main surgery,” Hanible said

Clinical Manager Jessica Glover said many people don’t realize the services and medical experts that are available at the Tupelo clinic.

“Most of our specialties, we allow them to come here for their first visit as well, so there are several patients who go to Memphis for the first visit, but it depends on the specialty and availability. We have in our clinic about eighteen to twenty providers who come from Memphis,” Glover said.

The community has an opportunity to learn more about services offered at the Outpatient Center, and also support LeBonheur during the annual Pumpkin Run set for this weekend.

“It is kind of a community give back day, we do so much for the community for the kids here, it is a day to sit back and have fun, with the community, we have free food, fun for the kids, we do ask for the community’s help, the best thing about our community is the future of our kids and their health,” said Hilary Whitehead, who oversees community outreach for LeBonheur Tupelo.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000 for LeBonheur through the Pumpkin Run.