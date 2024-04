Lee Co. coroner identifies victim in fatal car accident on Coley Road

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – We now can release the name of the person who died in a car accident one week ago in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene identified 69-year-old Peggy Jolly as the victim in the Tuesday afternoon accident on Coley Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 5 p.m.

Tupelo police have been investigating the accident.

