Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail.

On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle.

During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr. of Greenwood.

Jones was charged with Possession of a Schedule One Controlled Substance – Marijuana and booked into the Lee County Jail.

His bond has been set at $3,500.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter