Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail.
On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle.
During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana.
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr. of Greenwood.
Jones was charged with Possession of a Schedule One Controlled Substance – Marijuana and booked into the Lee County Jail.
His bond has been set at $3,500.
