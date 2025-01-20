Lee Co. deputies make an auto burglary arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies make an arrest in a string of car burglaries in the auburn community.

The burglaries involved the theft of firearms, prescription medication, and other personal property.

Kaleb Coggins was identified as a suspect in the investigation.

On Monday deputies searched his home, and reportedly found some of the stolen property, including some of the firearms.

Coggins has been charged with 7 counts of burglary of an auto and one count of felony taking of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at 130 thousand dollars.

