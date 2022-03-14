Lee Co. inmate escaped and captured in 30 minutes
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County inmate’s fight for freedom is cut short before he could get out of the county.
Around 10:30 Sunday night, Lee County Detention Center staff moved inmate Michael Sullivan while they cleaned his cell.
While he was in a secure area of the jail, Sullivan was able to contact the central control room, and a door was opened.
Sullivan reportedly escaped through the opening.
Jailers contacted 911 and put out a BOLO for Sullivan.
He was captured within 30 minutes by a Lee County Jail Administrator and a Plantersville Police Officer.
Sullivan is being held on a Murder Charge. He now has Felony Jail Escape added to that.
His bond on that charge is set at $250,000.