Lee Co. man to spend 20 years in prison for aggravated assault

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man will spend the next 20 years in prison for his part in the death of a Tupelo teenager and the wounding of another.

Reginald Thomas pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault in connection with a 2024 shooting case.

In February of that year, Tupelo Police were called to two crime scenes on the same day.

At the first, they found a juvenile male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At the second, they found the body of 13-year-old Orelius Boyd, who they believe had been a victim in that same shooting

Reginald Thomas and Devonta Sharkey were arrested and originally charged with 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault.

Thomas would be indicted for Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault.

Thomas was sentenced to 20 years on the Manslaughter charge and 20 years on the Aggravated Assault, to run consecutively, with 20 years suspended, leaving him 20 years to serve, along with five years post-release supervision.

