Lee Co. police search for man involved in coke machine theft

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a drink machine bandit.

Around 3:15 a.m., on December 7, surveillance video captured images of a white man driving a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Buick LeSabre, pulling into the parking lot of Brewer Grocery on County Road 855 in Shannon.

The man reportedly broke into the drink machine and took the money that was inside.

There are reports that a man matching that description may have committed a similar crime in a neighboring jurisdiction.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-8477.

