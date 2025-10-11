Lee Co. Renasant Bank commits $240,000 to three local high schools

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three high schools in Lee County will have extra money for academics, the arts, and athletics, thanks to Renasant Bank.

Renasant Bank has committed $240,000, which will be distributed evenly between high schools in Mooreville, Saltillo, and Shannon.

Each year, one school will get $25,000 for athletics, while the other two schools will receive $7,500 each for academic and art programs.

The schools will rotate every year, for six years, allowing all students to benefit during the term.

Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye said corporate sponsors like Renasant Bank play a big role in the district’s success.

“It gives those businesses an opportunity to do some marketing and some outreach for us; it allows us to expand and enhance some programs we have got going on at the school,” said Saltillo High School Principal Casey Dye.

Funds will be presented annually to the superintendent’s office. Teachers, coaches, and booster clubs can then request support for their projects and programs.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X