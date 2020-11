LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Mooreville High and Mooreville Middle School received the first round of new Chromebooks today.

These Chromebooks became available after the Mississippi legislature passed the Equity in Distance Learning Act at the beginning of the year.

This bill authorized the use of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 funds.

More Chromebooks are scheduled to be delivered to other schools in the Lee County school district later this week.