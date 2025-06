Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Tupelo PD investigate fatal crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred last night.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the accident happened on Airpark Road in Tupelo on June 11 at around 11:30 pm.

The victim, 29-year-old Danquavis Tucker of Tupelo, was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The Tupelo Police Department is also investigating.

