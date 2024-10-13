Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office wants citizens aware of a recent scam

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be aware of a scam circling the area.

The Sheriff’s Department says they’ve gotten reports of a caller claiming they are with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says it seems to be targeting people in the medical field.

The caller usually has some basic personal information, and they state that they have a warrant for missed jury duty or something of that nature.

Please note this is a scam.

The department does not make any phone calls asking for money.

If you receive a call like this, just hang up.

