Lee Coroner heads campaign raising funeral funds for woman hit and killed

More than $14,000 raised in two days for family of Limetrius Robertson, who was hit by a car while walking to work in Mooreville

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – 23-year-old Limetrius Robertson wasn’t going to let a disabled vehicle keep her from a new job as assistant manager at the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree in Mooreville. So her first day on the job, she made the 20-minute walk to work. Her husband Deandre was by her side.

“The traffic wasn’t bad,” Deandre said.

On Tuesday, her second day on the job, Limetrius and Deandre were walking to her work. It was around six in the morning, before daybreak.

“It just happened,” Deandre said.

Limetrius was hit by a car and died on the scene. The family was not only dealing with the unexpected death of their loved one but also the unexpected expense of a funeral.

That’s where Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green stepped in.

Green set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“We have raised a little over 14,000,” Green said.

More than $14,000 in 48 hours, mostly from people who didn’t know Limetrius or her family, but who wanted to help.

“It says we are a very giving state, a very loving state, and the Bible teaches us to take care of our neighbor, and those who need assistance in their time of need,” Green said.

Still numb from the tragedy, DeAundre and his sister, Aerial, say they are thankful for the GoFundMe account, but more importantly, they are blessed to have known Limetrius.

“I don’t know how to feel I do know how to feel, it is a blessing for her doing that for us, and I never experienced anything like this,” Deandre said.

“With her, Lemitrius Vasser Robertson, to know her was to love her. If you gave that love to her, the best person you will ever meet,” said Aerial Robertson.

As they navigate the days and months ahead, Deaundre and Aerial say they will cherish the time they had with Limetrius, and the night before her life on this earth ended.

“The last thing she said to all of us was ‘ Goodnight, I love you,” Deandre said.

No charges have been filed in the case, which appears to be an accident. If you want to help with the family’s funeral expenses, go to gofundme.com/moorevillfuneral.