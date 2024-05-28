Lee County Coroner asks for public’s help identifying body found

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found more than two weeks ago.

Coroner Carolyn Green said the female body was found near Magazine Street in Tupelo on May 12.

Green said the body was in a very decomposed state and the only description right now is that it is a “very petite female.”

The body is at the medical examiner’s office for autopsy and DNA extraction.

If you have any information that can help identify the woman, call the Lee County coroner at (662)687-1852.

