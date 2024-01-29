Lee County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Highway 45 in Tupelo, Saturday night and there was still no word on the driver.

Tupelo officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near Eason Boulevard.

They found a man dead when they arrived.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green had identified the victim as Richard Spencer Harvey from Philadelphia.

In the last report, the driver and vehicle, possibly a black Toyota Camry with a Chickasaw County tag, had not been located.

The possible hit-and-run was under investigation.

Call Tupelo PD, if you know anything, or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X