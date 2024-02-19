Lee County coroner identifies teen killed in Tupelo shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner has identified the teen killed in a shooting in Tupelo on Sunday.

Tupelo police were initially called to a report of shots fired in the area of Boggan Drive and Hancock Street around Noon on Sunday.

There they found that a male juvenile had been taken to the hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 4:30, they were called out again. This time to the 300 block of Government Street, a short distance from the previous shooting call where they found the body of 13-year-old Orelius Boyd.

Boyd is believed to be a victim of the previous shooting.

The investigation led police to arrest two men. Both were charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Boyd’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

No other arrests were expected, but further charges may be possible.

