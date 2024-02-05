Lee County Coroner’s Office investigates inmate death

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County inmate died early Saturday morning and the Lee County Coroner’s office is investigating.

Carolyn Green said 21-year-old J’aderius Marion of Shannon was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center Saturday morning where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

Marion was a suspect in a shooting in 2021. He was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 28-year-old Tadarrel Hall.

Marion’s body was being sent to the medical examiner’s office in Pearl for an autopsy.

