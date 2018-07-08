A Lee County Crash Kills Two Teens

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash in Lee County claims the lives of two teens.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

MHP Troop F, MSgt. Ray Hall says the two teens are 18-year old Margaret Riley and 17-year old Brandon Coward, of Nettleton.

Troopers responded to MS 6, near Plantersville about 10 Saturday night.

Hall says it appears Riley was traveling east bound when she lost control of her truck and hit a tree.

Both teens died on scene.

Hall says it appears neither teen was a wearing a seat belt.