Lee County deputies accuse 36-year-old woman of 2003 homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In July 2003, Niki Hester was 15 years old.

Now, more than two decades later, she’s accused of killing someone that summer.

Hester was given a $100,000 bond.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced her arrest.

The homicide happened on County Road 1792, near Saltillo.

35-year-old Wendy Benson died at the scene.

The case went cold for many years until the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation helped crack the case with new forensic testing.

Investigators also found new information in the case.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Hester for first-degree murder against the Detroit, Alabama woman.

Last December, Hester’s father, Richard Truelock was also charged in the case.

He is facing a murder charge.

Johnson did not say what testing occurred or when.

Investigators also did not release how Truelock and Hester were connected to Benson, or how she died.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X