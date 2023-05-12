Lee County deputies arrest man after he allegedly assaulted stepchild

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies arrested a man in a domestic dispute after his stepchild was injured.

The sheriff’s office reported that on April 27, a domestic violence incident occurred in the Palmetto community between a married couple.

According to law enforcement, Michael A. Davis and his spouse were in a domestic situation when his 10-year-old child got between them.

Davis allegedly assaulted and injured the child.

Davis was arrested and charged with Child Abuse.

His bond is set at $75,000.

