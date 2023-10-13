Lee County deputies arrest man for allegedly selling meth

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $100,000 for a Lee County man accused of selling meth.

Lee County deputies arrested 40-year-old Timothy Hallmark of the Auburn area of Lee County.

A Lee County Grand Jury had issued two warrants for Hallmark, both for the sale of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail on two counts of sale of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.

His bond has been set at $50,000 for each charge.

