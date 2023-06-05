Lee County deputies ask public to help find stolen equipment

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find some stolen equipment.

Some thieves must have had some major landscaping to do because they took a Takeuchi TL8 skid steer, like the one in this picture, from the Camp Creek Church area near County Road 2700 in Lee County.

Also taken was a grapple bucket attachment and a cork-screw-type stump buster attachment.

If you have any information on this crime, or if you know where the equipment may be call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)432-2622 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

