Lee County deputies make arrest after break-in at Agri Farm and Ranch

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made a quick arrest in a break-in.

21-year-old Shuntravious Shannon was charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Deputies were called to Agri Farm and Ranch on Highway 145, in Shannon, for an alarm.

The front door was broken out and deputies reviewed the surveillance video.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said while patrolling the area a deputy saw another business had a busted window and then saw the suspect run.

After a short chase, Shannon was arrested.

Bond was set at $5,000.

