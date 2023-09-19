Lee County deputies make arrest after stabbing in church parking lot

Tony Parker Charged with aggravated assault

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest after a stabbing in a church parking lot.

27-year-old Tony Parker was charged with aggravated assault.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were called about an argument and possible gunfire on Road 931, in the Auburn community, this past Sunday night.

While on the way to the scene, there was another call about a man with stab wounds at a nearby gas station.

Once everything was sorted out, Johnson believed several people were involved in three disturbances.

The final incident ended with a fight and a stabbing in the church parking lot.

Other arrests are possible.

Parker’s bond was set at $25,000.

