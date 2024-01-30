Lee County deputies make drug arrest in Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies found fentanyl after a complaint in Verona.

On Friday, deputies answered a call for service at a business in Verona.

When they got there they came in contact with 27-year-old Jodeci Agnew of Tupelo.

After further investigation, the deputies reportedly found Agnew to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

They charged Agnew with possession of fentanyl and booked him into the Lee County jail.

His bond was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said more charges were possible.

