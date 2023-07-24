Lee County deputies make drug arrest on suspect with 3 active warrants

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County sheriff’s deputies made a drug arrest on a suspect who has three active warrants.

A deputy arrived in the Plantersville area about a suspicious vehicle.

Phillip Thrasher was found driving the vehicle with allegedly a felony amount of methamphetamine.

The 63-year-old was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $25,000.

